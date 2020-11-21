1/
Herbert "Herb" Buckman
Herbert "Herb" Buckman

Henderson - Herbert "Herb" S. Buckman, 90 of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, November 19th at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.

Born July 23, 1930 in Union County, KY the son of the late Frank and Anna Smith Buckman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Buckman and grandson, Tony Piper. Survived by six sons, Barry, Herbert A., Billy and Dale Lee Buckman all of Henderson, Marty Buckman of Clay, KY and Danny Crowley of Elkton; four daughters, Barbara Gatewood and Judy Smith both of Henderson, Jenney Lou Rust and Vickie Pierce both of Uniontown, KY and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private funeral service was at 1:00 on Sunday, November 22nd in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home in Elkton with Reverend Jerry Sweeney officiating. Interment was at the Bivins Cemetery in Clifty.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

