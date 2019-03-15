Herman Ryan Chapman



Henderson, KY



Herman Ryan Chapman, age 78, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.



Herman was married to his wife Sue McDowell Chapman for 57 years. He was retired from Dana Corporation after working 35 years in assembly. He loved spending time with his wife and friends at Kamptown on Lake Barkley. Herman enjoyed fishing and using his homemade recipe of dipped hotdogs soaked with vanilla flavoring to jug for catfish. He spent many hours on his front porch watching and feeding the squirrels and hummingbirds.



Herman was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Staples, step-father James Earl Staples, his wife Sue Chapman, daughter Tammy Humphrey, and his son Steve Chapman.



Survivors include his son Jamie Chapman and his wife Janita of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Jason Chapman, Ashley Chapman, Jaycee Chapman, Jacob Chapman; and 5 great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Herman's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Terrell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Pallbearers will be Randy Joyner, Eddie Neely, Daren Emerson, Tony Bills, Mitchell Haynes, and Michael Corley.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 15, 2019