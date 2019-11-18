|
|
Hester H. Briscoe
Union County - Hester H. Briscoe, 95, lifelong Union County resident and retired public school teacher passed away November 18, 2019 at Shemwell Health Care. With the exception of the four years she was away at college and a brief stint in town when her mother was ill, "Miss Briscoe" lived her entire life on the family farm on Highway 56 West. Her attachment to the land and her love of all its creatures - wild and domestic- were the soul of her existence. Coming from a long line of farmers, Hester continued the family legacy well into her 80s. With the exception of the four years she was away at college and a brief stint in town when her mother was ill, "Miss Briscoe" lived her entire life on the family farm on Highway 56 West. Her attachment to the land and her love of all its creatures - wild and domestic- were the soul of her existence. Coming from a long line of farmers, Hester continued the family legacy well into her 80s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hulings and Nell Blue Briscoe; older sister, Margaret Muir Briscoe Thompson; younger brother, William Blue Briscoe.
She is survived by two nephews, William Todd Briscoe of Portland, OR and John William Thompson, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Linda Thompson Slye of Louisville, KY; 3 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces.
The graveside service will be 10AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Morganfield. Rev. Sarah Pate Cox will officiate. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Morganfield Methodist Church, 213 S. Morgan St., Morganfield, KY 42437 or Union County Cause for Paws, P.O. Box 60, Morganfield 42437.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019