|
|
Houston Beller
Clay - Houston "Hootie" Beller, 21 of Clay, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Madisonville.
Houston was born January 4, 1998 in Nashville, TN.
He was a coal miner.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Betty Goatee, great-grandfather Calvin Martin and great-grandparents Ralph and Viola Householder.
Survivors include his mother Kimlya Householder Beller of Dixon, father Greg Beller of Owensboro, 1 brother Garrison Beller of Dixon, 1 son Braxton Beller and fiancée Christin Freeman both of Madisonville, grandparents Rodney and Shelley Householder, Frank and Martha Beller and step-grandfather Sam Goatee, great-grandmother Pat Martin, uncle Ross Householder (Donna) Aunts Pam Cox, Janet Colston, and Ellen Ball, great-uncle Rickey Householder (Mona) and great-aunt Anna Daniel and several cousins.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay with Bro. Johnny Hibbs officiating. Burial will be Rocksprings Cemetery in Wheatcroft. Visitation will be Thursday 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church and 9:00 AM til service time on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Rocksprings Cemetery, c/o Dennis Williams, 3414 State Route 2837, Clay, KY 42404 envelopes will be provided at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019