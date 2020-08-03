1/1
Howard Odom
Howard Odom

Henderson, KY - Howard Ray Odom, 85 of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.

Mr. Odom was born August 16, 1934 in Sebree, KY to the late Clyde and Greethel Odom. He was a Construction Supervisor for Peyronnin Construction in Evansville, IN and was a member of Labor Union 561 and Operator Union 181. He attended Corydon United Methodist Church.

Mr. Odom is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris Odom; two children, Daniel Odom, Sr (Carol) of Henderson, Lynn Smith (David) of Dixon, KY; four grandchildren, Joshua Smith (Libby), Daniel Odom, Jr, Jacob Odom, Jared Odom and two great grandchildren, Landon Smith and Lucy Smith (due in December).

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Rick E. Oakley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be David Smith, Daniel Odom, Sr, Joshua Smith, Daniel Odom, Jr, Jacob Odom and Jared Odom.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to either Corydon United Methodist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsnfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
