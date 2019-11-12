|
|
Howard "Sonny" Sutton
Henderson - Howard "Sonny" Sutton, age 83, of Henderson, KY, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Sonny was a United States Marine Veteran and a member of the Moose Lodge #732. He retired from Whirlpool after 41 years as a crane operator. Sonny was an avid hunter, UK basketball fan, and enjoyed playing his mandolin.
In addition to his parents Howard and Emmer Sutton, he was preceded in death by his daughter Shelly Meuller, brother James A. (Carolyn) Sutton, grandson Kyle Westfall, and great-niece Chloe Randolph.
Sonny is survived by two daughters Debi Westfall of Niagara, KY and Tamara Barr of Henderson, KY; one son Chris Sutton of Henderson, KY; ex-wife Nancy of Henderson, KY; niece Kristie Randolph and her husband Jay and nephew Dwayne Sutton and his wife Michelle both of Henderson, KY; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sonny's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Brother Randy Norman officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Veteran Memorial Cross Fund, c/o the American Legion, 1709 Madison St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019