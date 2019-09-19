|
|
Hubert Hilary Thompson
Niagara, Kentucky - Hubert Hilary Thompson, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Niagara, Kentucky.
He retired after 38-1/2 years from the Henderson County School System (Niagara School). He was one of the founders of the Niagara Volunteer Fire Department where he served on the Board of Directors and was Fire Department Chief for 32+ years. He spent many years going door-to-door collecting donations for the fire department. This was a special time for him to visit and talk with people in the Niagara Community. In the spring, he was on the phone or visiting people selling tickets for the annual pork chop barbecue for the fire department. No one could say no to him! He enjoyed UK basketball. He also farmed in the Niagara Community.
Hilary loved his community, the Niagara Volunteer Fire Department, and had a special love for every child that walked thru the doors of Niagara School. He always made sure every student had money for ice cream and took many under his wing to insure they arrived safely to school and home each day from school. He was the first to organize a group to get a sick farmer's tobacco in, collections for a house fire or help clean up from a tornado or storm.
Some of his various nicknames throughout his life were - Lightening, Mayor, The Boss, Niagara Legend, Niagara Icon and most recently "The General." One person has said, "Niagara has always been a better place with Hilary in it and won't be the same without him!"
His parents, Sidney and Edith Sutton Thompson, his in-laws, James Leo and Blanche Sellars and his brother-in-law, James Leo Sellars, Junior preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 63-1/2 years, Elsie Sellars Thompson; two daughters, Judy Thompson Powell (Glenn) and Lisa Thompson Meyer (David Daily) of Niagara, Kentucky; two grandsons, William A. Powell (Leslie) of Niagara, Kentucky, and Mark A. Powell of Henderson, Kentucky; and one great-granddaughter, Whitley A. Powell, of Niagara, Kentucky.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Powell, David Daily, Lance Wayne, Terry Harmon, J. C. Hicks, III, and Gary Adams.
Hilary's lifelong friend, William Edward Griffin, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Niagara Volunteer Fire Department or New Hope Animal Rescue.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 19, 2019