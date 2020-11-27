1/
Hugh Bryan Cole
Hugh Bryan Cole passed away on November 23, 2020 at his home in Hopkinsville, KY. He was born on January 26, 1953, in Henderson, Kentucky to Julian Bert Cole and Jane Sellers Cole. He went to Henderson High School, graduating in 1971. He obtained a Masters Degree in Microbiology from University of Southern Indiana, and taught Biology at various high schools in KY, South Korea and Viet Nam before retiring in 2019. Mr. Cole loved playing music, walking on his land in Maine, reading and being an uncle. He was much loved by his surviving siblings, Evelyn Hart, Catherine Lindberg, Cynthia Teer, Margaret Markey, Lenora Viscardi, and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. All services will be private.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
