Ian Michael Cosby
2002 - 2020
Ian Michael Cosby

Evansville, Ind. - Ian Michael Cosby, 17, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Ian was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 5, 2002. He was going into his senior year at Henderson County High School. Ian was employed at Mr. B's in Henderson for the past year. He enjoyed playing guitar, working on cars, camping, fishing, and throwing horse shoes. Ian was a happy kid who brought joy to all his family and he will be deeply missed.

Ian is survived by his mother and step-father, Jennifer (Romero) Croft (Jerry) of Henderson, KY; father and step-mother, John Cosby (Kelly) of Evansville, IN; sisters, Lauren Cosby and Katelyn Cosby both of Evansville, IN; brothers, Elijah Kasmer of Henderson, KY and Brayden Cosby of Evansville, IN; grandparents, Kerima Romero (Maximo) of Evansville, IN, Teresa Woods of Evansville, IN, Wayne and Cindy Croft of Henderson, KY, Tom and Lynn Weiss of Evansville, IN; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Ian's life will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711 with Chris Brown officiating.

Friends may visit from 12:00 noon until service time and visiting will continue after the service until 7:00 PM on Tuesday at Browning Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Browning Funeral Home
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Browning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

