Ida Mae Majors Hartig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae Majors Hartig

Henderson - Ida Mae Majors Hartig, age 97, of Henderson, KY passed away at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.

Ida was preceded in death by her first husband William Smith Majors, second husband Theodore Hartig and granddaughter Jennifer Corbin.

Ida retired in 1984 after working at Gamco Products for 27 years. She was a member of Airline Baptist Church. Ida loved to go on bus trips with her friends which included visiting the Grand Canyon and the Badlands. She also spent six months out of the year in Florida.

Survivors include her daughter Patsy Ann Jacks of West Point, VA; son Don Majors of Henderson, KY; several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Ida's Life Celebration from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday and again on Monday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Thorton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay Street, Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved