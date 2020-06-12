Ida Mae Majors Hartig
Henderson - Ida Mae Majors Hartig, age 97, of Henderson, KY passed away at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.
Ida was preceded in death by her first husband William Smith Majors, second husband Theodore Hartig and granddaughter Jennifer Corbin.
Ida retired in 1984 after working at Gamco Products for 27 years. She was a member of Airline Baptist Church. Ida loved to go on bus trips with her friends which included visiting the Grand Canyon and the Badlands. She also spent six months out of the year in Florida.
Survivors include her daughter Patsy Ann Jacks of West Point, VA; son Don Majors of Henderson, KY; several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ida's Life Celebration from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday and again on Monday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Thorton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.