Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Irene Overton
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Fernwood Cemetery
Irene A. Overton Obituary
IRENE A. OVERTON

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY

Irene A. Overton, 105, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a member of Bennett Memorial United Methodist Church. For many years, Irene was a cafeteria manager with the Henderson County School System.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Silas M. Overton, who died in 1980; one son, Kenneth E. Overton, who died in 2018; her parents, Hutton and Susan Bush; two brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include three daughters, Janice S. Brown, Judy A. Pfeffer, and Vicki D. Overton, all of Henderson, Kentucky; two sons, Jerry L. Overton and his wife, Lou Ann, of White, Georgia, and Wayne A. Overton and his wife, Rita, of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Judy V. Overton of Henderson; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Fernwood Cemetery. Dr. Hollis Marshall will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Irene's family thanks St. Anthony's Hospice and her caregivers, Elaine Hogan and Judy Ruark, for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 19, 2019
