Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Irene Long Harley

Irene Long Harley, 73 of Spottsville passed away February 24, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

She was born April 22, 1946 to the late Richard and Amanell Denton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wavie Harley and her son Donald "Bully" Long.

Irene is survived by her son Danny Long and his wife Paula of Baskett; brother in law Frank Long; 3 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Dr. Hollis Marshall will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Long, Randy Yates, Brian Basham, Mike Dossett, Ray Mayes and Brad Lawalin.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Online condolences can be made at

www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
