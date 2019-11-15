|
|
Iris "Corky" Gill Comer Corum
Henderson - Iris "Corky" Gill Comer Corum, age 87, of Henderson, KY, passed away November 12, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Corky was a registered nurse who practiced nursing for over 40 years, many of those years at Community Methodist Hospital in OB and the OR. She loved to sing and play piano and did both happily throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.
Corky is survived by her daughters Mecy Corum- Lampson and her husband Christopher and Edie Hagan; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no viewing. There will be a memorial service and Life Celebration on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of First United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Children's Advocacy Center, 537 S. Green St., Henderson, KY and St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 15 to Dec. 12, 2019