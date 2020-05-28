Ivory Kenneth White Jr.
Ivory Kenneth White, Jr

Henderson, KY - Ivory Kenneth White Jr, 54, of Henderson, KY passed away on May 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born to parents Ivory Kenneth White Sr. and Rebecca Russell on July 13, 1965. He is survived by daughters Dalas White and M'Kenzi White, sons Cody White, Tyke White, and Connor Hallmark, as well as grandchildren Harrison Pyles, Hudson Pyles, and Brileigh Pyles.

Ken was known for his work ethic as well as his giving heart. He wasn't a man of many words, but his actions always made a statement. Whether it was helping someone get back on their feet after hard times, or providing opportunities that would otherwise be hard to come by. He had no problem lending a helping hand. He would often work nights and weekends, sacrificing his free time just to get the job done. Ken instilled in those around him the true meaning of integrity and the worth of a honest dollar. Those who knew him saw past his quiet shell to his true character and personality. Seeing the witty, quick comeback jokes, the "call it like I see it" honest opinion, the hours of responsible advice, and his unwavering patriotism. Ken was a man who was loved by many, and missed by even more.

Funeral services will be private.

Tomblinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangemets.




Published in The Gleaner from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
