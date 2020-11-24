1/1
THE REVEREND DR. J. DOUGLAS BLAIR, III

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - The Reverend Dr. J. Douglas Blair, III, 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, entered the "Church Triumphant" on Monday, November 23, 2020.

He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 2, 1942. His family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he spent his growing up years.

After receiving his BS degree from Peabody/Vanderbilt College, he entered Columbia Theological Seminary. He was ordained a "minister of the gospel" by the Presbyterian Church USA in 1967 after completing his Master's of Divinity.

Doug was a lifelong learner. He completed his Doctorate of Ministry degree from Vanderbilt University, and while pastoring The Presbyterian Church of Henderson, he received his master's in counseling from the University of Evansville.

Doug served churches in Huntsville, Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi, Sarasota, Florida, and Henderson, Kentucky. He preached his last sermon on October 11, 2020, in his current pastorate at Central Presbyterian Church of Owensboro.

During his time at the Henderson Church, many people didn't recognize his face but knew his voice for 15 years as he strived to bring the word of God and a little humor into their lives on WSON's "Moments for Meditation." He also served on the Salvation Army's board for many years and helped to organize volunteers for Kettle collection.

Doug loved to spend time with his family. He loved fishing, Alabama football and Kentucky basketball, and he was a lifelong Democrat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Catherine E. Blair.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann Blair; his cherished daughter and son, Allison Blair and Jimmy Blair; his beloved granddaughter, Kennedy Lu Blair; his brother, Bill Blair and his wife, Gracie; his sister-in-law, Jean Hugg; his brother-in-law, Bob Freeze; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The WARM Center, 56 North McKinley, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, or to a charity closest to your heart.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
