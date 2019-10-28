Resources
Henderson, KY - Ja'Meia Minnike Hamm Pettus, 32, passed October 23, 2019 after a long illness. She received her Associates Degree in Applied Science on March 2007. Ja'Meia worked at Ambulatory Surgery Center for Pain Relief for Dr. Steven Rupert in Evansville for 12 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Demetrice Pettus, Sr.; 2 sons: Demetrice, Jr. and Da'Mari Pettus; her loving parents: Jimmy, Sr. and Della Hamm; a brother: Jimmy Hamm; and a host of family members and friends. Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday October 31, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Corydon, KY with visitation on Wednesday October 30th from 5-7 p.m. at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel in Henderson. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel Admin Office, 1001 Lincoln Ave. Evansville, IN 47714.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
