Jack Caton
Sebree - Jack Caton, 74 of Sebree passed away November 22, 2020 at Colonial Terrace.
He was born in Webster County to the late Roy and Florene (Burton) Caton.
Jack owned Jack Caton Mobile Home Parts and services. He enjoyed drag racing, BBQing, and watching Kentucky Basketball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Jackie Ann Allen; his siblings Ford Caton, Kenneth Caton, Lindy Caton, Bobbie Caton, Doris Lord and Dottie Scott.
Jack is survived by his daughters Kim Baumgartner (Chris) and Velda Barnett (Bryan).
Funeral Services will be private with Rev. Thornton Stanley officiating with burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery.
