Jack G. Miller
Henderson, Kentucky - Jack G. Miller, 85, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Jack Miller was born on October 20, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Andrew Jackson "Jack" and Josephine Wendling Miller. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Holy Name High School. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, for two years. He was a lifetime employee of Electric Motors where he worked from the age of 15 until his retirement in 2014. An avid outdoorsman, Jack was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, and outdoor photographer. He may be best remembered for his passion for boating and waterskiing, teaching many area young people the sport, including trick and barefooting skills. Jack was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He volunteered in numerous organizations including the Chaney House Group Home and BSA Explorer Post 350. And he was always there when friends and family needed him.
Survivors include his sister, Patricia Ann Miller, with whom he shared the family home in Henderson. He is also survived by numerous cousins, godchildren, and devoted friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of respect for our community, there will be a private visitation followed by a private service at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers (which are more for the living), the family requests that remembrances take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, or the American Cancer Society
.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.