|
|
Jack Mills
Henderson - Jack Mills, age 88 of Henderson, KY died Saturday 6/8/2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN. He opened Little Tots Day Care in 1977, the first day care in Union County. He worked as a barber for over 60 years in Union County, Henderson, Ft. Campbell, Camp Breckenridge, and Louisville. He was a member of Moose Lodge. Jack enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Gertrude Mills; wife Dorothy "Dot" Mills; son Terry Mills; infant daughter Jackie Sue Mills; brother Bill Mills; sister Sue Syers. Survivors include 2 sons Robby Mills of Henderson, KY and Bruce & Debby Mills of San Antonio, TX; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; 1 sister Gladys Hite of Morganfield Nieces & Nephews. Funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday 6/12/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 10 Am until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019