Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Jack Mills
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Mills Obituary
Jack Mills

Henderson - Jack Mills, age 88 of Henderson, KY died Saturday 6/8/2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN. He opened Little Tots Day Care in 1977, the first day care in Union County. He worked as a barber for over 60 years in Union County, Henderson, Ft. Campbell, Camp Breckenridge, and Louisville. He was a member of Moose Lodge. Jack enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Gertrude Mills; wife Dorothy "Dot" Mills; son Terry Mills; infant daughter Jackie Sue Mills; brother Bill Mills; sister Sue Syers. Survivors include 2 sons Robby Mills of Henderson, KY and Bruce & Debby Mills of San Antonio, TX; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; 1 sister Gladys Hite of Morganfield Nieces & Nephews. Funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday 6/12/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 10 Am until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now