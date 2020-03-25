|
Jackie Butts
Sturgis, KY - Jackie Butts, age 59 of Sturgis, KY passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born January 6, 1961 to the late Marvin and Ann Butts in Henderson, KY. Jackie had been employed at Liberty Tire in Sturgis. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and UK Wildcat fan.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin "Buzzie" Butts and Ronnie Presley
Survivors include:
1 Son:Jacob Butts of Sturgis, KY
4 Sisters:Diane Presley of Sturgis, KY
Sue Parker of Evansville, IN
Katie Butts of Sturgis, KY
Becky McCollum of Henderson, KY
3 Brothers:Eddie Presley of Robards, KY
Ricky Butts of Henderson, KY
Jimmy Butts of Henderson, KY
In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020