Services
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Butts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Butts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Butts Obituary
Jackie Butts

Sturgis, KY - Jackie Butts, age 59 of Sturgis, KY passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born January 6, 1961 to the late Marvin and Ann Butts in Henderson, KY. Jackie had been employed at Liberty Tire in Sturgis. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and UK Wildcat fan.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin "Buzzie" Butts and Ronnie Presley

Survivors include:

1 Son:Jacob Butts of Sturgis, KY

4 Sisters:Diane Presley of Sturgis, KY

Sue Parker of Evansville, IN

Katie Butts of Sturgis, KY

Becky McCollum of Henderson, KY

3 Brothers:Eddie Presley of Robards, KY

Ricky Butts of Henderson, KY

Jimmy Butts of Henderson, KY

In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis.

Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -