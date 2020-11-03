Jackie Mattison Stone



Henderson - Jackie Mattison Stone, 76 of Henderson, Kentucky passed away October 20, 2020 at his residence. Born December 9, 1943 in Henderson he was the son of Rufus Deloais and Rhea Nell (New) Stone.



Jackie had worked for Century Aluminum for 33 years.



Jackie leaves behind his wife of 56 years Sherry Woodard Stone; his children Mattison Stone and his wife Beverly, James Ray Stone, and Angela Walters and her husband Wiley Jr. "Tink"; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and several more friends and family members.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Bellfield Baptist Church. Friends and family members may visit at the church from 11:00am until the time of service at. 1:00pm. Halo Cremation were entrusted with cremation services.









