|
|
Jackie Sherman Combest
Henderson - Jackie Sherman Combest, age 83, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. Jackie was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Irene Combest. He is survived by his wife Rose Combest; children Keith Combest, Ricky Combest, and Jeff Combest and his wife Teidra; sister Sondra Johnson; and his brother Jerry Combest and his wife Jeanne; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Anthony's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 and New Hope Animal Rescue, 526 Atkinson St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 10, 2019