Jackie Earl Williams
Henderson, KY
Jackie Earl Williams, 78, passed onto Heaven at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, 4/20/19 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center. Relatives and friend are invited to Jackie's Life Celebration from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 24, 2019
