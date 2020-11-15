1/1
Jacob William "Bill" James
1942 - 2020
Jacob William "Bill" James

Evansville - Jacob William "Bill" James, 78, of Evansville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Bill was born October 15, 1942 in Mt. Carmel, IL to the late Joseph Ellsworth and Hilda Marie (Reisinger) James. He worked as an electrician and service engineer for Pacific Press Technologies in Mt. Carmel, IL, Whirlpool and Firestone/Accuride before retiring from Ameriqual. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic; a life member of VFW Post 1114 and member of Am Vets. Bill was also a 32nd degree Grandmaster Mason; a member of the Blue Lodge; the Scottish Rite and Hadi Shrine.

Surviving Bill are his wife of 21 years, Janet (Williams) Hart-James; daughter, Kathy Sue James; one son, Joshua W. (Meghan) James; one sister, Margaret "Margy" (Mike) Sunstrum; a brother, Donald Joe (Deanna) James; five stepchildren, Janet Helen Brunetti, Jo Ann Walker, James Anthony Hart, Jr, JaGail Darlene Greenley and Juanita Fay Little; six grandchildren, Kohlton and Dalton Hunter, Lexie, Mackenzie, Saylor and Kingston James; two great grandchildren, Kayden James Hunter and Karson Kohl Hunter, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Kohlmann.

Due to the pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private at Pierre Funeral Home. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, where the Vanderburgh County Retired Veterans Memorial Club will conduct military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner Children's Hospital or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierre Funeral Home
2601 West Franklin Street
Evansville, IN 47712
(812) 423-6471
