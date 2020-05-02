Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Sanners
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Sanners

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Sanners Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Sanners

Henderson - Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Sanners, age 65, of Henderson, KY passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born August 07, 1954 in Henderson, KY.

Jackie was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her family which she loved more than anything. Jackie had a big heart full of love. She will be forever remembered by her family and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Sanners and Paul Ray; her brother, Elson Steve Sanners, and her sister, Mary Ann Parker.

Jackie is survived by her longtime partner, Thomas Hayden Sr.; two daughters, Sherry Sanners and Thomasine (Tyrone) Harvey; two sons, Thomas (Misty) Hayden Jr. and Corbin Johnson of Evansville, IN; two sisters, Marilyn (Steve) Eldridge and Kathy Sanners; three brothers: Dana Sanners (Marquitta) of Lexington, KY, Charles (Gail) Sanners and Paul Ray Jr.; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life in honor of Jackie will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -