Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Sanners
Henderson - Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Sanners, age 65, of Henderson, KY passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born August 07, 1954 in Henderson, KY.
Jackie was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her family which she loved more than anything. Jackie had a big heart full of love. She will be forever remembered by her family and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Sanners and Paul Ray; her brother, Elson Steve Sanners, and her sister, Mary Ann Parker.
Jackie is survived by her longtime partner, Thomas Hayden Sr.; two daughters, Sherry Sanners and Thomasine (Tyrone) Harvey; two sons, Thomas (Misty) Hayden Jr. and Corbin Johnson of Evansville, IN; two sisters, Marilyn (Steve) Eldridge and Kathy Sanners; three brothers: Dana Sanners (Marquitta) of Lexington, KY, Charles (Gail) Sanners and Paul Ray Jr.; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life in honor of Jackie will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from May 2 to May 3, 2020