Jacquline Roberts
Sturgis - Jacquline Ann Roberts, 68, of Sturgis passed away Monday, June 22, 2019 at her residence.
Survivors include 2 daughters Jeannie Moran (Mel) of Sturgis and Wendy Guendelsberger (Carl) of Vermilion, OH 1 son Wesley Roberts of Henderson 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Jacquline Roberts Memorial Fund, c/o Vanover Funeral Home, P O Box 380, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on June 29, 2019