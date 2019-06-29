Resources
Sturgis - Jacquline Ann Roberts, 68, of Sturgis passed away Monday, June 22, 2019 at her residence.

Survivors include 2 daughters Jeannie Moran (Mel) of Sturgis and Wendy Guendelsberger (Carl) of Vermilion, OH 1 son Wesley Roberts of Henderson 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service conducted at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jacquline Roberts Memorial Fund, c/o Vanover Funeral Home, P O Box 380, Clay, KY 42404.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com

Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on June 29, 2019
