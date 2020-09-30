Jada Hancock
Henderson - Jada Dee Hancock, 82, of Henderson, KY passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
Mrs. Hancock was born June 10, 1938 in Henderson to the late J.D. Thomas and Ernestine Hall. She was retired from Crestline Plastic where she worked in the shipping office and also was a bus monitor. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was the piano player. Jada served in the ministry with her husband since the late 70's. She loved working with the youth of the church and started a Vacation Bible School by mail due to Covid-19.
In addition to her parents, Jada was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wayne Hancock.
Jada is survived by her three children, Belinda Valnes (Paul) of Spokane Valley, WA, Darla Thiel (Charles) of Spokane, WA, Sandra Stevens (Gregory) of Boynton Beach, FL; one brother, James Thomas (Carolyn) of Henderson, KY; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dane Daughtrey, Henry Daughtrey, Scott Thomas, Matt Gish, Steve Dickerson and Bud Holaday.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 10 AM - 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Services will be private. Rev. Dan Book will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International or St. Anthony's Hospice.
