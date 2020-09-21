James "Jimbo" Albert Turner
Henderson, KY - James "Jimbo" Albert Turner, age 56, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Jimbo was preceded in death by his mother Rita Turner and his brother Terry "Chubby" Turner.
Jimbo was a driver for Integrity Motors for 6 years and also drove for Bruce Woodring Auto Sales for 27 years. He was a member of GRASS Storm Team Spotter. Jimbo enjoyed hunting deer, rabbit, and squirrel. He loved to sing and was a member of First Time Out Gospel Group.
He is survived by his wife Angie Turner of Henderson, KY; daughter Melissa "Missy" Gilles and her husband Brandon of Evansville, IN and their children Alexis, James, Audrey, and Levi; his father Albert Turner of Henderson, KY; sister Nancy "Micki" Cutrell and her husband Robert of Evansville, IN; other children and grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jimbo's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor James Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
