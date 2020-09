James "Jimbo" Albert TurnerHenderson, KY - James "Jimbo" Albert Turner, age 56, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.Jimbo was preceded in death by his mother Rita Turner and his brother Terry "Chubby" Turner.Jimbo was a driver for Integrity Motors for 6 years and also drove for Bruce Woodring Auto Sales for 27 years. He was a member of GRASS Storm Team Spotter. Jimbo enjoyed hunting deer, rabbit, and squirrel. He loved to sing and was a member of First Time Out Gospel Group.He is survived by his wife Angie Turner of Henderson, KY; daughter Melissa "Missy" Gilles and her husband Brandon of Evansville, IN and their children Alexis, James, Audrey, and Levi; his father Albert Turner of Henderson, KY; sister Nancy "Micki" Cutrell and her husband Robert of Evansville, IN; other children and grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to Jimbo's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor James Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com