James "Reggie" AlvisHenderson - James Reginald Alvis, also known as "Boom Boom" was born on 12/27/48 in Evansville, IN. He was the son of the late Nathaniel and Ruth Alvis. On 6/4/20, he went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71.He attended Dunbar High School in Morganfield, Kentucky. He was a member of the Phillips Chapel CME Church in Sturgis, Kentucky and also attended Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, Kentucky.He retired from Peabody Coal Mine Camp #2, where he worked for 28 years and was an active member of the United Mine Workers of America District 12.He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Ruth Alvis and two sisters, Clarese and Vanetta Alvis.Reggie leaves many cherished and lovable memories for his family. A loving wife of 52 years, Martha Alvis, whom he loved dearly; four beautiful daughters that he was very proud of: Kim (Mike) Long, Justina Price, Robin (Eric) Brown, and Kiona Alvis; six grandchildren who he thought the world of: Justin Price, Derrick Brown, Dustin Alvis, Jace Brown, Jasmine Price, and Taylor Crudup; one great- granddaughter: our miracle baby who was his pride and joy, Mya Dawn Price, and a host of other family and friends.Services will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, KY. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.Due to Covid-19, masks/face coverings are required. Social distancing will also be utilized.