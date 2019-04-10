|
James and Carolyn King
Onton, Kentucky
James "Jim" William and Carolyn Rae (Roland) King of Onton, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
James, 83, was born in Madisonville, KY on February 9, 1936. His parents, the late Joseph Carrol King and Mary Agnes (Nichols) King, preceded him in death. Carolyn, age 78, was born in Onton, Kentucky on December 6, 1940. Her parents, the late Robert Lee Roland and Edith Carol (Hancock) Roland, as well as a brother, Donald Wayne Cobb, preceded her in death.
Jim and Carolyn loved the Lord and served Him faithfully at Slaughters Baptist Church in Slaughters, KY. They praised God in song throughout their lives whether singing specials together in church or in the choir. They worked with the youth of the church chaperoning mission trips, cooking, and serving the youth prior to Wednesday evening services. Jim served as a deacon in a couple Southern Baptist churches they attended over their lifetime. He was a US Airforce veteran, loved to fish and hunt, enjoyed woodworking and retired from United States Steel in Gary, IN after 30 years. Carolyn also loved to fish, sew, crochet, read books, and was a dietary manager at several different nursing homes over the years.
Jim and Carolyn wed at Onton United Methodist Church on March 11, 1960, and lived 59 wonderful years together. They are survived by daughter, Cynthia Jane (Rick) Caskey of Onton, KY; son, Christopher James (Janete) King of Antioch, CA; son, Carey Joe (Laurena) King of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Candice Jeanine King of Owensboro, KY and, sister to Jim, Sherry Ann (Thomas) Pressley of Canton, GA in addition to four grandchildren, Shannon Emily (Jon) Brasher of Louisville, KY; Heather Nicole (Andrew) Robinson of Madisonville, KY; Justin James King of Lowell, IN; Jordan Joseph King of Las Vegas, NV; three great grandchildren, Molly Quinn Brasher of Louisville, KY; Macy Reese Robinson and Halle Morgan Robinson of Madisonville, KY; two nephews, Tommy Wayne Cobb of Sebree, KY; Brandon Pressley of Sophia, Bulgaria and one niece, Jennifer Pressley Watts of Canton, GA.
Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Slaughters Baptist Church. Bro. Brad Tucker will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Slaughters Baptist Church from 4-8PM and Friday 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in Onton Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 10, 2019