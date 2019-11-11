Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
James Anthony Scott

James Anthony Scott Obituary
James Anthony Scott

Henderson - James Anthony Scott, age 51, of Central City, KY, passed away at 8:09 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019.

James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always doing something for someone in need. James was full of laughter and smiles, but none more so than when he was with his family. He was a family man above all else and was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.

James was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary (Fazekas) Scott.

James is survived by his daughter Cassandra Gentry of Henderson, KY; son James Scott of Henderson, KY; brothers: David Scott of Providence, KY, Phillip Scott of Central City, KY, and Chris Scott of Midwest City, OK; grandchildren: Ashlyn, Jaeden, Conner, Dyoka, and Addyson; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to James' Life Celebration from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and again on Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of James Anthony Scott c/o Benton-Glunt Funeral Home 629 S. Green Street.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
