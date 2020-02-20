|
|
James Arthur Taylor Sr.
Henderson - James Arthur Taylor Sr was born to Thomas Taylor and Helen Cole-Boone November 12,1931 in Morganfield, KY. James served his country in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. James was a faithful Deacon at St Paul Baptist Church in Corydon. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 4. James retired from Karges Furniture Factory. James loved to garden, tinkering around the house and hunting. He loved spending time with family and friends. James departed this life on February 18, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing and Rehab in Henderson, KY. James leaves to cherish many fond memories, his wife of 60 years, Patsy A. Dixon- Taylor, Daughters; Peggy Hall (Timothy),Karen Brank, Beverly Chambers (Mitch),sons; Mark A. Taylor, Robert Taylor (Merrita), James Taylor Jr.(Frances) and Ronald Taylor. Brother; George Jackson, 13 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, neices, nephews extended family and friends.
Visitation ,9-11am Saturday, February 22,2020 at St Paul Baptist Church Corydon, KY, funeral service 11:00am Saturday at St Paul Church. Osborne has been entrusted with final care.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020