|
|
James B. "Jimmy" Barron
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - James B. "Jimmy" Barron, 68, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Holy Name High School. He worked for Alcoa for 33 years and enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and Pawpaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Michael and Lula Frances Sutton Barron; three sisters, Cora Ann Barron, Mary Jane Barron, and Faye Ivie; and two brothers, John A. "Johnny" Barron and Patrick L. Barron.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Debbie; one son, James Scott Barron and his wife, Anne, of Evansville, Indiana; one daughter, Kasey Leigh Staples of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Mike Barron and his wife, Harriet, of Nebraska; one sister, Kaye Barron-Villines and her husband, Charlie, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Luke and Livi Staples and Ashlyn and Cate Barron; and nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be at held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride and Father Carmelo Jimenez will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luke Staples, Pat Barron, Jr., Steven Barron, Mike Ivie, Sam Ivie, and Joe Villines.
Contributions may be made to .
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 20 to May 21, 2020