Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. "Jimmy" Barron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James B. "Jimmy" Barron Obituary
James B. "Jimmy" Barron

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - James B. "Jimmy" Barron, 68, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Holy Name High School. He worked for Alcoa for 33 years and enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and Pawpaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Michael and Lula Frances Sutton Barron; three sisters, Cora Ann Barron, Mary Jane Barron, and Faye Ivie; and two brothers, John A. "Johnny" Barron and Patrick L. Barron.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Debbie; one son, James Scott Barron and his wife, Anne, of Evansville, Indiana; one daughter, Kasey Leigh Staples of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Mike Barron and his wife, Harriet, of Nebraska; one sister, Kaye Barron-Villines and her husband, Charlie, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Luke and Livi Staples and Ashlyn and Cate Barron; and nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be at held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride and Father Carmelo Jimenez will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Luke Staples, Pat Barron, Jr., Steven Barron, Mike Ivie, Sam Ivie, and Joe Villines.

Contributions may be made to .

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -