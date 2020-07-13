James Berry



Henderson -



James Edward Berry, age 71 of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday 7/11/2020 at his home. James was born Nov 14, 1948 in Evansville, IN to John Edward and Bonnie Jean Berry. He was a retired security guard. He loved fishing with a cane pole and going to classic car shows. He enjoyed working on old cars with his brothers and friends. He was an avid sports fan and loved having his "front row seat", his chair in the living room set for the Chicago Bears, New York Yankees, & Kentucky Wildcats. He enjoyed his old western shows and old time family films on TV. James' favorite holiday was Thanksgiving so he could watch football with his grandsons. His favorite verse was "Take my own time, slow & steady." His biggest complaint was "This fast paced world - too fast!" He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Camilla Berry; son James E. Berry; brother Steve Berry. Survivors include 2 daughters Stephanie Lovell (Dennis) of Waverly, KY and Monica Walker of Henderson, KY; Sister Katherine Berry of Henderson, KY; Brother Phillip Richard Berry of Henderson; 8 Grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 PM Thursday 7/16/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 11 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Waverly, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store