Henderson - James Daniel (JD) Darnell, 74, departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019. JD was well known throughout the Spottsville area and other surrounding communities. Also known as the "Can Man", he peddled many miles on his bicycle collecting aluminum cans along the roadside or from the numerous individuals who would save them for him. Through his travels, JD made an abundance of friends and was always up for visiting, enjoying a drink and snack, and conversing about whatever was on his mind at the time. His knowledge of happenings in the community would never disappoint. He was a unique person with a kind soul and witty humor. The backroads of Henderson County will never be the same without JD and his antics.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Reginald and Addie Mae (Adams) Darnell.

JD is survived by his siblings Ray Darnell (Barbara), Wilburn Darnell, Orvis Darnell, Darrell Darnell (Jolene) and Marion Humphries (Ronald); nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday December 21, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Ky. Brother Paul Davis and Brother Hal Branson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be David Stinson, David Lee Stinson, Richard Basham, Chris Stone, Darrell Spainhoward and Tim Darnell.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
