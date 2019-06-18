|
James David Adamson
Henderson, KY - James David Adamson, age 50, of Henderson, KY, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home.
David liked going fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandbabies.
David was preceded in death by his parents James and Linda Adamson, and his sister Shirley Jean Adamson.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years Jonney Adamson of Henderson, KY; 2 daughters Christy Kallbreier (Kenneth Harpole) of Tildon, KY and Breanna Adamson (Garrett Tapp) of Dixon, KY; 1 son Robert Kallbreier (Destany Carver) of Henderson, KY; 4 sisters: Dorothy Pryor (Larry) of Poole, KY, Janie Adamson of Madisonville, KY, Darlene Morgan (Roy) of McLean County, KY, Barbara Adamson of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Bentley, Ryland, River, and Axel, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time today, June 18, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today at the funeral home with Brother Gary Ashby officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 18, 2019