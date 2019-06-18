Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Adamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James David Adamson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James David Adamson Obituary
James David Adamson

Henderson, KY - James David Adamson, age 50, of Henderson, KY, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home.

David liked going fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandbabies.

David was preceded in death by his parents James and Linda Adamson, and his sister Shirley Jean Adamson.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years Jonney Adamson of Henderson, KY; 2 daughters Christy Kallbreier (Kenneth Harpole) of Tildon, KY and Breanna Adamson (Garrett Tapp) of Dixon, KY; 1 son Robert Kallbreier (Destany Carver) of Henderson, KY; 4 sisters: Dorothy Pryor (Larry) of Poole, KY, Janie Adamson of Madisonville, KY, Darlene Morgan (Roy) of McLean County, KY, Barbara Adamson of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren: Bentley, Ryland, River, and Axel, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time today, June 18, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today at the funeral home with Brother Gary Ashby officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now