Services
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
7th Street Baptist Church
Henderson, KY
View Map
James "Jim" Dixon

Henderson, KY

James H. Dixon, 79, passed away May 3, 2019. A native of Henderson, Jim graduated in 1958 and was one of the starting five for the Douglas H.S. Bixon's Basketball team. He attended Gonzaga University and retired from AT&T/PT&T. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Pat Dixon; 3 children: Gordon Dixon, Christia Thompson, and stepson, Ralph Johnson; sister, Donna Dixon; 9 grandchildren; & 6 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00pm at 7th Street Baptist Church in Henderson KY. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 17, 2019
