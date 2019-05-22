|
|
James "Jim" Dixon - REVISED
Henderson, KY
James H. Dixon, "Jim," age 79, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Jim was born January 20, 1940 to the late William Edward Dixon and Lorena Dixon in Henderson, Kentucky. Jim graduated from Douglas High School in 1958. He was one of the starting five for the Douglas Bixon's Basketball team ("Go Jim Dandy Go") with an impressive record that landed him several basketball scholarships. Jim attended Gonzaga University where he continued to excel and set records in rebounds and assists which remain unbroken to this day. Jim retired from AT&T/PT&T.
Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Pat Dixon; three children: Gordon Dixon, Christia Thompson, and stepson, Ralph Johnson; sister, Donna Dixon; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Norris Chapel Baptist Church in Henderson KY. Local arrangements are entrusted to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 22, 2019