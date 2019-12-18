|
James E. "Jimmy" Graham
Henderson - James E. "Jimmy" Graham, age 83, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:03 a.m., December 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.
Jimmy loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, John Benjamin and Willie L. Graham, Jimmy was preceded in death by his 2 grandchildren, Caleb Graham and Steven Dale Patterson; 5 brothers: Glenn, Wayne, Robert, Edward, and Charles Graham; 2 sisters, Catherine Clark and Mary Burns.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Graham; daughters: Vickie Watson of Spottsville, KY, Linda Patterson of Henderson, KY, Billie Jean Pierson of Mt. Carmel, IL, and Mary Catherine Fox of IL; sons, Thomas Burton of Henderson, KY and Charles Eugene Graham of LaGrange, GA; brother, John Graham; 12 grandchildren; many greatgrandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jimmy's Life Celebration from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Bro. Gary Shoulders officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019