Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
James E. "Jimmy" Graham

James E. "Jimmy" Graham Obituary
James E. "Jimmy" Graham

Henderson - James E. "Jimmy" Graham, age 83, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:03 a.m., December 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.

Jimmy loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, John Benjamin and Willie L. Graham, Jimmy was preceded in death by his 2 grandchildren, Caleb Graham and Steven Dale Patterson; 5 brothers: Glenn, Wayne, Robert, Edward, and Charles Graham; 2 sisters, Catherine Clark and Mary Burns.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Graham; daughters: Vickie Watson of Spottsville, KY, Linda Patterson of Henderson, KY, Billie Jean Pierson of Mt. Carmel, IL, and Mary Catherine Fox of IL; sons, Thomas Burton of Henderson, KY and Charles Eugene Graham of LaGrange, GA; brother, John Graham; 12 grandchildren; many greatgrandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jimmy's Life Celebration from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Bro. Gary Shoulders officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
