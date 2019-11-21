|
James "Jim" E. Pittman
Lakeland, FL, formerly of Henderson - James "Jim" E. Pittman, 54, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
He was born in Henderson, Kentucky, to Jimmy and Marie Pittman.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His warm spirit encouraged others and provided wisdom. Having a heart that gave, Jim was always quick to open his home and heart to a friend, colleague, family member, and even a stranger. The home he built supported not only a family but encompassed the love that has been given to us by Jesus Christ; a motto that was instilled in him and in his family from the beginning, Love God, Love People.
In the workplace, as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Jim provided for his clients needs while building lasting friendships. Jim believed in the human connection. He taught his family to build relationships to the people closest to them because without these relationships we would truly fail.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Edward Pittman; his brother, Richard "Rick" Pittman; and his grandparents, Reverend O.C. and Geraldine Pittman and J.T. and Eva Peercy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; four sons, Justin Pittman and his wife, Stephanie of Henderson, Kentucky; Benjamin Pittman and his wife, Maggie, JonLuke Pittman, and Nic Piner and his wife, Jen, all of Lakeland, Florida; four grandchildren, Colton, Layla, and Sadie Pittman, all of Henderson, Kentucky, and Nash Piner of Lakeland, Florida; his mother, Marie Pittman Friedman and her husband, Dan, of Henderson, Kentucky; his sister, Tina Wolfe and her husband, Scott, of Henderson, Kentucky; two nieces, Hailey Wolfe and Ashley Wolfe, both of Henderson, Kentucky.
The family and friends of Jim acquired along the way will always have a place in the hearts of his family.
A memorial service was held at his home in Lakeland, Florida, on November 3, 2019, not as a time of loss but a time to celebrate his life, share his friendship, and continue to build relationships.
