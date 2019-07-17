James Edsel Blevins



Henderson - James Edsel Blevins, age 66, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family and the caring staff.



James enjoyed and was a dedicated employee of Norris Hardware Store for 26 years. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents Grant and Wanda Blevins and two grandchildren Faith and Austin Parker.



James is survived by his wife of 44 years Karen Blevins of Henderson, KY; daughter Misty Majors and her husband Brent of Henderson, KY; son Michael Blevins of Henderson, KY; 3 sisters: Mary Decker, Annette West, and Cassie Westerman all of Corydon, KY; 5 grandchildren: Charity Traughber, Kelsey Beckers, Ashley Majors, Brandon Majors, and Braxton Majors; 3 great- grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to James' Life Celebration from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Don Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 and The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on July 17, 2019