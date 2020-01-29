|
James Franklin "Jim" Cates
Henderson - James Franklin "Jim" Cates, 85, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on February 2, 1934, to the late Nell Elizabeth and Elliott Trigg Cates. Jim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired oil and gas engineer with Dow Chemical. He was also a member of Cairo United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Cates, who died November 19, 2018; and two brothers, Elliott T. Cates, Jr., and Robert A. Cates.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Cates Osborne and her husband, Russell, of Evansville, Indiana; his son, James F. Cates of West Virginia; one sister, Bettye Denton of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Cates, Holly Osborne, and Heather Osborne; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Amy Cates and the Reverend John Choi will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020