James Gordon "Jim" Bantly
Henderson, Kentucky - James Gordon "Jim" Bantly, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jim was a 1959 graduate of Henderson City High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Jim was an avid sports fan who followed the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Kentucky Wildcats. He also enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing. His love of sports was cause for his enthusiasm for coaching youth league football where he mentored many young athletes.
He was a member of the National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was later asked to share his experience as a Guardsman and participated in Senator Richard Lugar's program for Veterans of America. His audiology of this experience is recorded in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Jim retired from Sitex Corporation as Vice President of Sales after 38 years of service.
Jim's quick wit and gregarious personality fostered scores of long term friendships. He never met a stranger, and to know him was to love him. His humor was infectious, his attitude positive, his smile a thousand watts! He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Zehner Bantly; one brother, Henry "Buster" Bantly; and his father-in-law, Joe Theriot.
Jim's family was a source of great pride. Survivors include his devoted wife of 25 years, Shelia Theriot Bantly; two daughters, Beth West and her husband, Dr. Kevin West, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennie Peak and her husband, Jason Peak, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Kate and Bantly West and Claire and Lainie Peak; his mother-in-law, Margaret Theriot of Henderson, Kentucky; and a niece, Claudia Hall of Harrodsburg, Kentucky.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Jim's dear friend, Bill Burton, will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
The family graciously requests contributions to the America Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.