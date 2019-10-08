|
James "Jim" "Jimmy Dale" Breedlove
Marion - James "Jim" "Jimmy Dale" Breedlove, age 72, of Marion, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY was reunited with his son Shane Breedlove on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Jim was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a self-taught graphic designer who owned Barkley Promotions up until his retirement. He then became a "detective" to find justice for his son, Shane. Jim loved being outdoors and spending time perfecting his yard. He was humble, kind-hearted, and believed that everyone deserved hugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" and Helen Breedlove, and son Shane Breedlove.
Jim is survived by his love Jan "JCB" of Marion, KY; son Craig Breedlove and his wife Dusti of Henderson, KY; daughters Nicole Cates and her husband Stephen of Marion, KY and Ashley Hildebrand and her husband Scott of Marion, KY; a sister Brenda Presley and her husband Eddie of Robards, KY; and 13 grandchildren: Kelsey Breedlove, Kendal Breedlove, Bailey Brashier, Trevor Owens, Jason Breedlove, Hailey Breedlove Snow, Gavin Breedlove, Abbi Breedlove, Emma Hunt, Casey Cates, Chloe Jo Cates, Hayden Hildebrand, and Callie Hildebrand.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson. A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lara's Celebration, PO Box 9311, Paducah, KY 42002, to help cancer patients fight the battle.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019