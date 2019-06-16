James L. "Jim" Howell



Henderson - James L. "Jim" Howell, also known as "Petey", age 51, of Henderson, KY, passed away on May 16, 2019 at his home.



Jim will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and loving person with a lively and irreverent sense of humor. He was a dedicated dog parent. He was well known to many for having held several positions at the local Wal-Mart. In his later years, however, he was fulltime caregiver to his mother until her passing.



He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard "Pete" and Mary J. Howell.



Jim is survived by his sister Shelley Camp of Prescott Valley, AZ; brother Mike Smithhart of Henderson, KY; and his dog Beaux. He also left behind beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A memorial celebration of his life will be held at Rookies 117 2nd Street, Henderson, KY 42420 in the Wildcat Room on Saturday, July 6th between 3:00- 6:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to come and share their memories of James. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local humane society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on June 16, 2019