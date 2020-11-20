James Lee Bradford Sr.
Henderson,Kentucky - James Lee Bradford Sr., age 80 of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 6:00 a.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at his home. Born July 18, 1940 in Harrison, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Richard Bradford and Sadie Mae Cosby Bradford. He was a faithful and longtime member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where he served as a deacon and trustee, principle of the Vacation Bible School, and treasurer of the Green River Valley District. He retired from Alcoa Warrick Operations in Newburgh,Indiana after 30 years of employment and attended Douglas High School. He also was preceded in death by one son James Lee Bradford Jr. and a brother Richard Bradford II. He leaves behind to cherish loving memories his loving and devoted wife of 56 years Drucilla Bradford of Henderson; son Timothy (Karen) Jackson of Bowling Green; son-in-law Colin Keith Brewer of Henderson; special sons Rev. LeVar (Andrea) St. Germain of Evansville and Rev. Delord Hester of Henderson; daughters Deborah (Norman) Lancaster and Judy (Craig) Nicholson both of Lexington, Annette Brewer of Henderson; special daughter Kenya Robards of Henderson; sister-in-law Bettie Jackson of Henderson; 10 grandchildren; special granddaughter Ana Robards of Henderson; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Robert A. Esters will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. The service will be PRIVATE and there will be NO VISITATION due to ongoing COVID-19 requirements. The service will be live-streamed on our Elliott Mortuary Madisonville facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. central standard time. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com
.