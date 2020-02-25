|
On February 25, 2020 the world lost a great man whom was loved and cherished by many. A great pillar, rock and anchor to his family who he loved deeply and without fear.
James Martin "Marty" Girten, age 64 was born in Morganfield, KY on March 8, 1955 to Joseph Wayne "Sonny" Girten and Georgia Buckman Smith. He was proceeded in death by his father Sonny Girten and his grandparents, Jim Tom & Beatrice Buckman and Austin & Catherine "Caddy" Girten. He attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly.
Marty was known as a man who loved his grandchildren like no other and life changed as he knew it when he became a Pepaw. He loved to entertain, cook and made sure people were always laughing in his presence by jokes, pranks or simply just being there.
Marty was a self-made man who taught himself many trades. He was willing to take anyone under his wing and share this knowledge with anyone willing to learn. He ran a dozer service in the oil wells for 5 years, owned and operated the Officers Club where he introduced the community to country line dancing for 8 years, in recent years he donated his time teaching others at the American Legion in Morganfield. He owned Girten House Moving for 25 years moving structures and houses. Marty was Union County Jailer for 8 years and served as Class D Coordinator for 1 year before retiring in 2011. Marty is probably mostly known for his personal slice of heaven "ToonTown" that was his happy place that he created so others could also join in on his fun. He was a great lover of outdoors where he enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. One of his life highlights were his yearly hunting trips that he shared with his son Brandon, friends and family. There was never a stranger to enter the life of Marty Girten. His faithful companion Pistol Pete was always by his side. In his 17 month battle he created a bucket list which he was determined and proud to have completed.
He is survived by his loving wife Cindy. His children Annie Rich (John) of Morganfield, Brandon Girten of Waverly, Leah McGill and Nathan McGill (Kaylie) of Morganfield. He leaves behind his most precious grandchildren Ethan Rich (Abby) of Louisville, Madison Rich of Lexington, Ava Rich, Rylee, Gage and Kayden McGill of Morganfield. His parents Georgia and Lloyd "Smitty" Smith of Morganfield. His sisters Kathy Windell and Yolanda "Lon" Brunner (Dave) of Ohio and his brother Joseph "Bo" Girten of Morganfield and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Fr. Dave Johnson will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8PM Friday with rosary beginning at 7:30PM and 8AM until service time on Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2020