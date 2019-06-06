Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
James McIllwain
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
1938 - 2019
James "Jim" McIllwain

Henderson - Age 81, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

He was a member of Henderson Church of Christ. Jim retired from Big Rivers Electric where he was manager of construction. He loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, John Patrick McIllwain and Kerry Todd McIllwain; and his parents, Everett and Hazel McIllwain.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Louise; his daughter, Donna Nally and her husband, Mark, of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Sam McIllwain and his wife, Mimi, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Megan McIllwain Ragland and her husband, Jared, Ashlea Johns and her husband, Will, Bethany McIllwain, Amanda Nally Casey and her husband, Matt, and Ryan Nally; four great-grandchildren, Avery Johns, Adley Johns, Emerson Casey, and Blythe Casey; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Gary Puryear will officiate. Private family burial will be in Flat Woods Cemetery in Camden, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 6, 2019
