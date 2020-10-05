James (Bob) MeeksEvansville - James (Bob) Meeks, 75, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born in Niagra, KY to the late Brynie and Ethel Meeks.Bob graduated from Henderson Co. High School and retired as a forman at Alcan. He was a loving, thoughtful, hospitable person that would do anything he could to help his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Bob is survived by his sister Joan (Maurice) Spencer, brother Harold (Joyce) Meeks, grandson Dylan Meeks, companion Dorothy Burghard, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.Bob was preceded in death by his son David and his siblings, Katherine Wilson, Virginia Seaton, Myrtle Carlstrom, Hazel Eblen, Melvin, Alvis, Herbert, Floyd, and Brenda Meeks.No funeral service at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please make donations in honor of Bob to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund in care of Glenn Kerr 1377 Highway 416 Henderson, KY 42420.