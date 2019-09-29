|
James Michael Skinner Jr. "Mike"
Mooresville, NC - James Michael Skinner Jr. "Mike" 58 of Mooresville, NC passed away on September 20, 2019 in Salisbury, NC. after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be September 30, 2019 11 :30 am till 12:30 pm at Landmark Church, Salisbury, NC. Followed by a 1:00 pm graveside services at Salisbury Veterans National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lyerly Funeral Home Salisbury NC.
Mike was born in Louisville, KY to Carol Tabor Skinner Tow and James Michael Skinner Sr on January 20, 1961 and resided in both Henderson and Burkesville, KY before moving to Charlotte in 1978.
He graduated from North Mecklenburg High School before entering the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Sunfish (SSN-649), a Sturgeon-class attack submarine. During his service he was awarded: the Comsubron Four Letter of Commendation, the Comsublant letter of commendation, the Sea Service ribbon, the Expeditionary Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Award, and The Navy Arctic Service Award.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Elmer and Beulah Tabor, James and Ruby "Dot" Skinner and stepbrother Don Lanham.
Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years Kathy Sides Skinner. Children: Justin (Amanda) Skinner of Concord, NC, Rebecca Skinner Charlotte, NC, Laurel (Matthew) Passini of Fort Mill, SC and Caleb Skinner of Mooresville, NC; Parents: Carol (Harold "Stokes") Tow of Henderson Ky, James (June) Skinner Sr of Swoope VA and Dianne (Roy) Laws of Charlotte, NC; Siblings: Michele (Chris) Nally of Henderson Ky, Steve (Jeana) Tow of Henderson Ky, Dale (Wendy) Lanham of Charlotte NC, Robin Lanham of Charlotte NC, Kevin Skinner of New Albany IN, Kim Elnor of New Albany IN.; Grandchildren: Alexander Skinner. Nieces, nephews, great nephews, extended family and friends.
The family of Mike Skinner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Daniel Haggstrom and his staff at Levine Cancer Center Charlotte NC, Liberty Lane Hospice House Salisbury NC. for their excellent care and support he/we received.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 29, 2019